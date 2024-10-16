Cmdr. Rachel Werner recognized as a Hero of Military Medicine

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Walter Brafford, commander of the Naval Medical Forces Development Command, introduces Cmdr. Rachel Werner at the Heroes of Military Medicine-San Antonio Awards held in San Antonio, Texas, Oct. 17, 2024. Werner, the Deputy Chief Science Director for the Naval Medical Research Unit - San Antonio, directs innovative research in combat casualty care, craniofacial health and directed energy health effects. (U.S. Navy photo by Malcolm McClendon).