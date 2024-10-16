Cmdr. Rachel Werner recognized as a Hero of Military Medicine

Rear Adm. Walter Brafford, commander of the Naval Medical Forces Development Command, introduces Cmdr. Rachel Werner at the Heroes of Military Medicine-San Antonio Awards held in San Antonio, Texas, Oct. 17, 2024. Werner, the Deputy Chief Science Director for the Naval Medical Research Unit - San Antonio, directs innovative research in combat casualty care, craniofacial health and directed energy health effects. (U.S. Navy photo by Malcolm McClendon).
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2024 14:13
|Photo ID:
|8705579
|VIRIN:
|241017-N-FG822-8192
|Resolution:
|4897x3265
|Size:
|3.98 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
