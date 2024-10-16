Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cmdr. Rachel Werner recognized as a Hero of Military Medicine [Image 1 of 3]

    Cmdr. Rachel Werner recognized as a Hero of Military Medicine

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Malcolm McClendon 

    Naval Medical Forces Development Command

    Rear Adm. Walter Brafford, commander of the Naval Medical Forces Development Command, introduces Cmdr. Rachel Werner at the Heroes of Military Medicine-San Antonio Awards held in San Antonio, Texas, Oct. 17, 2024. Werner, the Deputy Chief Science Director for the Naval Medical Research Unit - San Antonio, directs innovative research in combat casualty care, craniofacial health and directed energy health effects. (U.S. Navy photo by Malcolm McClendon).

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 14:13
    Photo ID: 8705579
    VIRIN: 241017-N-FG822-8192
    Resolution: 4897x3265
    Size: 3.98 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    This work, Cmdr. Rachel Werner recognized as a Hero of Military Medicine [Image 3 of 3], by Malcolm McClendon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Henry M. Jackson Foundation
    Heroes of Military Medicine
    NAMRU
    NMFDC

