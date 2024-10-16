Cmdr. Rachel Werner recognized as a Hero of Military Medicine

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cmdr. Rachel Werner, Deputy Chief Science Director for the Naval Medical Research Unit - San Antonio, is recognized as a Heroes of Military Medicine honoree for her contributions in the advancement of military medicine in the San Antonio area at an event hosted by the Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine, Inc., in San Antonio, Texas, Oct. 17, 2024. Werner directs innovative research in combat casualty care, craniofacial health and directed energy health effects. (U.S. Navy photo by Malcolm McClendon).