2024 Elected Officials Luncheon

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Calvert L. Worth, commanding general of II Marine Expeditionary Force, speaks with elected officials during a luncheon at Marston Pavilion on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 17, 2024. Elected officials and town managers from Onslow County and its municipalities joined top military leaders during the annual luncheon that featured briefings and discussions covering mutual areas of interest. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Khalil Brown)