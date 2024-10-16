2024 Elected Officials Luncheon

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Khalil Brown 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Calvert L. Worth, commanding general of II Marine Expeditionary Force, speaks with elected officials during a luncheon at Marston Pavilion on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 17, 2024. Elected officials and town managers from Onslow County and its municipalities joined top military leaders during the annual luncheon that featured briefings and discussions covering mutual areas of interest. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Khalil Brown)

    II Marine Expeditionary Force
    Community Relations
    Camp Lejeune
    Luncheon
    Onslow County
    Local Elected Officials

