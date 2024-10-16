2024 Elected Officials Luncheon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Ralph J. Rizzo, Jr., commander of Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, speaks to elected officials during a luncheon at Marston Pavilion on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 17, 2024. Elected officials and town managers from Onslow County and its municipalities joined top military leaders during the annual luncheon that featured briefings and discussions covering mutual areas of interest. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Khalil Brown)