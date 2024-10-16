Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring the past at Devens [Image 2 of 2]

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    James Cole, a stonemason and son of a retired master sergeant and former medic in the 10th Special Forces Group, installs a plaque to honor the unit on Rogers Field on Devens, Massachusetts Oct. 5.

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 12:37
    Photo ID: 8705065
    VIRIN: 241005-O-HX738-1791
    Resolution: 4608x2080
    Size: 3.14 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    This work, Honoring the past at Devens [Image 2 of 2], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

