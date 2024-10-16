Honoring the past at Devens

James Cole, a stonemason and son of a retired master sergeant and former medic in the 10th Special Forces Group, installs a plaque to honor the unit on Rogers Field on Devens, Massachusetts Oct. 5.
|10.05.2024
|10.18.2024 12:37
|8705065
|241005-O-HX738-1791
|4608x2080
|3.14 MB
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|1
|0
