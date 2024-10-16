Commemorating the 10th Special Forces Group at Devens

From left, Mark Deuger, a retired major in the #10SFG 10th Special Forces Group; Rich Giero, a retired master sergeant and former medic with the group; Duane Barber, retired lieutenant colonel and former commander of 1st Battalion, 10th SFG; James Cole, a stonemason; and his father, Billy Cole, a retired master sergeant and former medic in the group; oversaw the placement of a plaque to honor the unit on Rogers Field on Devens, Massachusetts Oct. 5.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2024 12:37
|Photo ID:
|8705058
|VIRIN:
|241005-O-HX738-9533
|Resolution:
|1904x1412
|Size:
|828.32 KB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
