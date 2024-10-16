Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commemorating the 10th Special Forces Group at Devens [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Commemorating the 10th Special Forces Group at Devens

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    From left, Mark Deuger, a retired major in the #10SFG 10th Special Forces Group; Rich Giero, a retired master sergeant and former medic with the group; Duane Barber, retired lieutenant colonel and former commander of 1st Battalion, 10th SFG; James Cole, a stonemason; and his father, Billy Cole, a retired master sergeant and former medic in the group; oversaw the placement of a plaque to honor the unit on Rogers Field on Devens, Massachusetts Oct. 5.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 12:37
    Photo ID: 8705058
    VIRIN: 241005-O-HX738-9533
    Resolution: 1904x1412
    Size: 828.32 KB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commemorating the 10th Special Forces Group at Devens [Image 2 of 2], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Commemorating the 10th Special Forces Group at Devens
    Honoring the past at Devens

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Devens
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    10th SFG (A)
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Return to Devens II

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download