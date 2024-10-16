Commemorating the 10th Special Forces Group at Devens

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Mark Deuger, a retired major in the #10SFG 10th Special Forces Group; Rich Giero, a retired master sergeant and former medic with the group; Duane Barber, retired lieutenant colonel and former commander of 1st Battalion, 10th SFG; James Cole, a stonemason; and his father, Billy Cole, a retired master sergeant and former medic in the group; oversaw the placement of a plaque to honor the unit on Rogers Field on Devens, Massachusetts Oct. 5.