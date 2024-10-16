Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BACH Command Supports Local VA Effort [Image 2 of 4]

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Photo by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Recently, Col. Sam Preston attended the ribbon cutting of the new Clarksville Vet Center. The Vet Center offers confidential counseling for Veterans, service members, and families. This added resource helps combat suicide behaviors, providing support for depression, PTSD, and military sexual trauma. Located in Montgomery County, the Vet Center serves surrounding counties in both Tennessee and Kentucky, giving Fort Campbell families access to care closer to home. This partnership between the Defense Health Agency and VA strengthens support for our military community through integrated, non-medical counseling services.

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
    Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    This work, BACH Command Supports Local VA Effort [Image 4 of 4], by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

