BACH Command Supports Local VA Effort

Recently, Col. Sam Preston attended the ribbon cutting of the new Clarksville Vet Center. The Vet Center offers confidential counseling for Veterans, service members, and families. This added resource helps combat suicide behaviors, providing support for depression, PTSD, and military sexual trauma. Located in Montgomery County, the Vet Center serves surrounding counties in both Tennessee and Kentucky, giving Fort Campbell families access to care closer to home. This partnership between the Defense Health Agency and VA strengthens support for our military community through integrated, non-medical counseling services.
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2024 11:09
|Photo ID:
|8704769
|VIRIN:
|241009-D-DQ133-5338
|Resolution:
|5290x3967
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
