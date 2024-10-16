Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Having a Family and Being a Sailor Too: Command Advisory on Parenthood and Pregnancy Event at Naval Hospital Bremerton.

NHB's CAPP hosts an information event, October 17, 2024, to share insight on all things pregnancy and postpartum related and help Sailors receive the proper counseling and guidance to understand their responsibilities, rights, and resources afforded to them as parents in the Navy. (Official Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).