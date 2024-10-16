Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Having a Family and Being a Sailor Too: Command Advisory on Parenthood and Pregnancy Event at Naval Hospital Bremerton [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Having a Family and Being a Sailor Too: Command Advisory on Parenthood and Pregnancy Event at Naval Hospital Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Having a Family and Being a Sailor Too: Command Advisory on Parenthood and Pregnancy Event at Naval Hospital Bremerton.
    NHB's CAPP hosts an information event, October 17, 2024, to share insight on all things pregnancy and postpartum related and help Sailors receive the proper counseling and guidance to understand their responsibilities, rights, and resources afforded to them as parents in the Navy. (Official Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 09:51
    Photo ID: 8704580
    VIRIN: 241017-N-QW460-1004
    Resolution: 2886x2157
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Having a Family and Being a Sailor Too: Command Advisory on Parenthood and Pregnancy Event at Naval Hospital Bremerton [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Jennifer Benedict, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Having a Family and Being a Sailor Too: Command Advisory on Parenthood and Pregnancy Event at Naval Hospital Bremerton
    Having a Family and Being a Sailor Too: Command Advisory on Parenthood and Pregnancy Event at Naval Hospital Bremerton

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Having a Family and Being a Sailor Too: Command Advisory on Parenthood and Pregnancy Event at Naval Hospital Bremerton

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    pregnancy
    Family
    Naval Medicine
    nhb
    NMRTC Bremerton
    CAPP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download