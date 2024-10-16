Having a Family and Being a Sailor Too: Command Advisory on Parenthood and Pregnancy Event at Naval Hospital Bremerton

Naval Hospital Bremerton’s Command Advisory on Parenthood and Pregnancy Committee hosted an information event, October 17, 2024.



CAPP serves as an advisor on all things pregnancy and postpartum related and ensure Sailors receive the proper counseling and guidance to understand their responsibilities, rights, and resources afforded to them as parents in the Navy.



The inaugural occasion openly provided detailed insight to help Sailors better balance the demands of their naval career, family plans and obligations. They had direct access to information on convalescent and maternity leave, child youth programs, TRICARE registration, in addition to access with Fleet and Family Support Center representatives and more.



“If you don’t know about it, you aren’t going to use the resource,” said Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jovana Losada, NHB CAPP command liaison, from Orlando, Florida.



Losada continued, “We want to bring everyone’s attention to the resources available so they can utilize them.”



CAPP has been steadily ensuring all Sailors are aware of the resources and services available to them as they transition into parenthood. Some of those services include adequate parking for expectant mothers at NHB and spreading awareness for programs like the Navy Exchange Service Command’s Maternity Uniform Pilot Program.



“I call MPP the sisterhood of the traveling uniform,” joked Losada. “It’s free. You borrow what you need for a time and return it, giving you financial peace of mind during an already stressful period of life.”



Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Maria Gibson, from Huntsville, Alabama, was there to discuss information about children and youth programs available to service members with existing children.



“I have three kids ages 10 months to 4 years old,” said Gibson. “Information events like this were not readily available to myself when I became a mother 4 years ago. It’s extremely important to me to share this knowledge with everyone else I can.”



The event also hosted practical information any Sailor might have on services offered by Naval Base Kitsap Fleet and Family Support Center programs and Navy Housing.



"Base housing is set up to accommodate 25 percent of all the military in and around Naval Base Kitsap,” said Jim Junior, a representative of Naval Base Kitsap Navy Housing Center.



With the rotation of sea commands in and out of the area on base housing, occupancies can reach 98 percent, explained Junior. Navy Housing can give a Sailor options like adding them to a waitlist in advance of their growing family needs or utilizing homes.mil, which allows the Navy Housing Center to inspect rental properties available in the area where the Sailor is assigned.



“We want to be an advocate for new families,” Junior said. “We can provide Sailors with health and safety inspections and are available to liaison with the landlords.”



Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Juan Sic, from San Antonio, Texas, attended the event to take information back to his Sailors.



“I have a lot of Sailors who are like myself, either first time parents or are trying to become parents,” said Sic.



CAPP organizers like Losada know that being a new parent is challenging enough. Adding the operational tempo of military life can make it even more so which is why CAPP can help Sailors realize and navigate all the various military parent benefits, as well as support them in transition.

Date Taken: 10.17.2024 Date Posted: 10.18.2024