MCAS Iwakuni hosts a naturalization ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Lopez Beltran, left, a quality assurance evaluator a Mexico native, and Lance Cpl. Kuan Moreno, an assistant mess hall manager and Cuba native, both with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, pose for a group photo during a naturalization ceremony at MCAS Iwakuni, Sept 27, 2024. The naturalization ceremony was held to acknowledge MCAS Iwakuni service members becoming citizens of the United States. The ceremony included service members from Cuba and Mexico. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)