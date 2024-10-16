MCAS Iwakuni hosts a naturalization ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Federico W. Mendizabal, center, commanding officer of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a New York native, poses for a group photo with Sgt. Lopez Beltran, left, a quality assurance evaluator, and Mexico native, left and Lance Cpl. Kuan Moreno, right, an assistant mess hall manager, and Cuba native both with H&HS, during a naturalization ceremony at MCAS Iwakuni, Sept 27, 2024. The naturalization ceremony was held to acknowledge MCAS Iwakuni service members becoming citizens of the United States. The ceremony included service members from Cuba and Mexico. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)