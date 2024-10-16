Hawgs Under the Weather

Staff Sgt. Tyrell Slayton, a maintainer assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing and 2nd Lt. Matt Donnellan, a pilot assigned to the 190th Fighter Squadron perform preflight checks on an A-10 Thunderbolt II on a rainy morning at Gowen Field, Idaho, October 17, 2024. Pilots and maintenance crewmen frequently work together to survey the jet prior to launch. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)
