    Hawgs Under the Weather [Image 14 of 18]

    Hawgs Under the Weather

    UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Staff Sgt. Tyrell Slayton, a maintainer assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing and 2nd Lt. Matt Donnellan, a pilot assigned to the 190th Fighter Squadron perform preflight checks on an A-10 Thunderbolt II on a rainy morning at Gowen Field, Idaho, October 17, 2024. Pilots and maintenance crewmen frequently work together to survey the jet prior to launch. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 22:15
    VIRIN: 241017-Z-VT588-1364
    This work, Hawgs Under the Weather [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    air national guard
    a-10
    warthog
    thunderbolt
    aircraft launch

