On the afternoon of Oct. 17, 2024, the U.S. Army Garrison Yuma Proving Ground community along with leaders gathered for the ribbon cutting for the Halo Chapel’s front yard playground.
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2024 19:25
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US
This work, Halo Chapel celebrates new playground with ribbon cutting ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Ana Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Halo Chapel celebrates new playground with ribbon cutting ceremony
