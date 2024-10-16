Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Halo Chapel celebrates new playground with ribbon cutting ceremony

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Story by Ana Henderson 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    The Halo Chapel’s front yard playground is now open for business…or rather playing!

    On the afternoon of Oct. 17, 2024, the U.S. Army Garrison Yuma Proving Ground community along with leaders gathered for the ribbon cutting.

    After Chaplain Maj. Ryan Pearse’s young daughter, with his help, cut the ribbon with jumbo scissors children ran to play on the structure, and laughter could be heard as they enjoyed themselves.

    Pearse, who initially applied for the Chief of Chaplain’s grant two years ago, dreamt up the playground.

    He says it suits both younger and older kids and will provide hours of fun for many months of the year.

    The YPG community filled the chapel’s front yard as they supported the event and enjoyed the shade.

    “The shade is key” explained the Chaplain, “There is shade over the entire front yard. Shade over the playground. Shade over where we are going to have the bounce house. Which will increase the life of the kids being able to play outside.”

    The shade selected is darker and is supposed to block the maximum amount of UV rays, something important when you live in one of the hottest places on Earth.

    As for the bounce house, the playground is strategically placed with the bounce house in mind. In November, when chapel staff bring it out, there is space in the yard.

    He said the playground does not belong to the chapel, it belongs to the YPG community.

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 19:25
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US
    Yuma Proving Ground
    YPG
    Halo Chapel

