Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly Discusses Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts at Old Fort Elementary

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Civil Works and Emergency Operations Deputy Commanding General Maj. Gen Jason Kelly discusses the debris mission with Louisville District Commander Col. L. Reyn Mann, Jeff Brooks, Louisville District debris subject matter expert and Kayla Stull, USACE national debris program manager during a visit to Old Fort, North Carolina, Oct. 17, 2024.



USACE continues to work in partnership with local, state, and federal agencies to support Hurricane Helene response efforts. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Travis England)