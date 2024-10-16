U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Civil Works and Emergency Operations Deputy Commanding General Maj. Gen Jason Kelly discusses the debris mission with Louisville District Commander Col. L. Reyn Mann, Jeff Brooks, Louisville District debris subject matter expert and Kayla Stull, USACE national debris program manager during a visit to Old Fort, North Carolina, Oct. 17, 2024.
USACE continues to work in partnership with local, state, and federal agencies to support Hurricane Helene response efforts. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Travis England)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2024 18:16
|Photo ID:
|8703525
|VIRIN:
|241017-A-XJ146-1001
|Resolution:
|5413x3609
|Size:
|5.34 MB
|Location:
|OLD FORTH, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly Discusses Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts with Louisville District Debris Expert Jeff Brooks [Image 3 of 3], by Travis England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.