    Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly Discusses Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts with Louisville District Debris Expert Jeff Brooks [Image 1 of 3]

    Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly Discusses Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts with Louisville District Debris Expert Jeff Brooks

    OLD FORTH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Travis England 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Civil Works and Emergency Operations Deputy Commanding General Maj. Gen Jason Kelly discusses the debris mission with Louisville District Commander Col. L. Reyn Mann, Jeff Brooks, Louisville District debris subject matter expert and Kayla Stull, USACE national debris program manager during a visit to Old Fort, North Carolina, Oct. 17, 2024.

    USACE continues to work in partnership with local, state, and federal agencies to support Hurricane Helene response efforts. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Travis England)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 18:16
    Photo ID: 8703525
    VIRIN: 241017-A-XJ146-1001
    Resolution: 5413x3609
    Size: 5.34 MB
    Location: OLD FORTH, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    USACE
    Helene
    helene24
    HeleneUSACE

