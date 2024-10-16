Optimizing decision advantage through HMT experimentation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Jonathan Zall, Department of Air Force Advanced Battle Management System, Capability Integration chief, right, talks to U.S. Air Force and industry software teams participate in the Department of the Air Force’s Advanced Battle Management System Cross-Functional Team first software sprint experiment to examine software solutions for enhanced command and control in conjunction with the Shadow Operations Center – Nellis, at the Howard Hughes Operations, or H2O, facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, Sept. 9-13, 2024. Eight industry software teams, along with one military development team from the ShOC-N’s Innovation Directorate, were asked to create and refine solutions against the Generating Battle COAs problem set, an ABMS subfunction designed to outline comprehensive battlespace information and decision-making tasks for human-machine teams in battle management. (The image has been cropped to focus on the subject.) (U.S. Air Force photo)