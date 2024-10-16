Optimizing decision advantage through HMT experimentation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Industry software teams participate in the Department of the Air Force’s Advanced Battle Management System Cross-Functional Team first software sprint experiment to examine software solutions for enhanced command and control in conjunction with the Shadow Operations Center – Nellis, at the Howard Hughes Operations, or H2O, facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, Sept. 9-13, 2024. Eight industry software teams, along with one military development team from the ShOC-N’s Innovation Directorate, were asked to create and refine solutions against the Generating Battle COAs problem set, an ABMS subfunction designed to outline comprehensive battlespace information and decision-making tasks for human-machine teams in battle management. (The image has been cropped to focus on the subject.) (U.S. Air Force photo)