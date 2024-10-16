Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Optimizing decision advantage through HMT experimentation

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    505th Command and Control Wing

    Industry software teams participate in the Department of the Air Force’s Advanced Battle Management System Cross-Functional Team first software sprint experiment to examine software solutions for enhanced command and control in conjunction with the Shadow Operations Center – Nellis, at the Howard Hughes Operations, or H2O, facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, Sept. 9-13, 2024. Eight industry software teams, along with one military development team from the ShOC-N’s Innovation Directorate, were asked to create and refine solutions against the Generating Battle COAs problem set, an ABMS subfunction designed to outline comprehensive battlespace information and decision-making tasks for human-machine teams in battle management. (The image has been cropped to focus on the subject.) (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 12:15
    Photo ID: 8702422
    VIRIN: 240912-F-ES928-1005
    Resolution: 940x704
    Size: 114.81 KB
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US
    This work, Optimizing decision advantage through HMT experimentation [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Optimizing decision advantage through human-machine team experimentation

    Command and Control

    Shadow Operations Center-Nellis
    ABMS CFT TM-BM
    Generating Battle COAs
    human-machine team learning
    decision advantage

