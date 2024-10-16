Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Yvette M. Davids hosts the 1st Class (senior) Midshipmen Dinner [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Yvette M. Davids hosts the 1st Class (senior) Midshipmen Dinner

    10.15.2024

    Photo by Kenneth D Aston 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Oct. 15, 2024) U.S. Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Yvette M. Davids greets Midshipmen during the 1st Class Midshipmen dinner at Farragut House. The dinner serves as an opportunity for senior leadership to engage with the midshipmen and discuss their future roles as leaders in the Navy and Marine Corps. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)

