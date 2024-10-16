U.S. Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Yvette M. Davids hosts the 1st Class (senior) Midshipmen Dinner

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Oct. 15, 2024) U.S. Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Yvette M. Davids hosts the 1st Class (senior) Midshipmen from 6th Company, 18th Company, and 30th Company for a dinner at Farragut House. The dinner serves as an opportunity for senior leadership to engage with the midshipmen and discuss their future roles as leaders in the Navy and Marine Corps. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)