    Incirlik's radiology team ensures joint medical readiness

    Incirlik's radiology team ensures joint medical readiness

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris 

    39th Air Base Wing

    An X-ray of a hip is displayed on screen at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Oct. 16, 2024. The radiology team provides essential imaging services that support the diagnosis, treatment and operational readiness of military personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    Medical
    Radiology
    Joint Readiness

