Incirlik's radiology team ensures joint medical readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An X-ray of a hip is displayed on screen at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Oct. 16, 2024. The radiology team provides essential imaging services that support the diagnosis, treatment and operational readiness of military personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris) (This photo has been edited for security purposes)