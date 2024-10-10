Incirlik's radiology team ensures joint medical readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Yaminah Neal, an ultrasound technologist assigned to the 39th Health Care Operations Squadron, performs an ultrasound on Senior Airman Juan Castillo, an x-ray technologist assigned to the 39th HCOS, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Oct. 16, 2024. Radiology is vital for NATO allies and partners as it enhances joint medical readiness and interoperability, allowing for efficient diagnosis and treatment of injuries and illnesses in diverse operational environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)