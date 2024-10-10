Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Incirlik's radiology team ensures joint medical readiness [Image 8 of 8]

    Incirlik's radiology team ensures joint medical readiness

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Yaminah Neal, an ultrasound technologist assigned to the 39th Health Care Operations Squadron, performs an ultrasound on Senior Airman Juan Castillo, an x-ray technologist assigned to the 39th HCOS, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Oct. 16, 2024. Radiology is vital for NATO allies and partners as it enhances joint medical readiness and interoperability, allowing for efficient diagnosis and treatment of injuries and illnesses in diverse operational environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 04:50
    Photo ID: 8701916
    VIRIN: 241016-F-TG928-1040
    Resolution: 7284x4856
    Size: 24.92 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    This work, Incirlik's radiology team ensures joint medical readiness [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    Radiology
    Joint Readiness

