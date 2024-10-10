Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pride of the Pack: Tech. Sgt. Nikkie Javier [Image 2 of 2]

    Pride of the Pack: Tech. Sgt. Nikkie Javier

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Nikkie Javier, 8th Fighter Wing logistics manager, poses for a photo at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 16, 2024. Javier was selected as the 8th FW’s ‘Pride of the Pack’ for the week of Oct. 21-25. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 02:03
    Photo ID: 8701796
    VIRIN: 241016-F-CJ696-1006
    Resolution: 4093x2723
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: KR
    APO
    logistics manager
    Kunsan AB
    Pride of the Pack
    8th FW

