Pride of the Pack: Tech. Sgt. Nikkie Javier

Tech. Sgt. Nikkie Javier, 8th Fighter Wing logistics manager, poses for a photo at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 16, 2024. Javier was selected as the 8th FW’s ‘Pride of the Pack’ for the week of Oct. 21-25. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)