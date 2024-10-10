Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pride of the Pack: Tech. Sgt. Nikkie Javier [Image 1 of 2]

    Pride of the Pack: Tech. Sgt. Nikkie Javier

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Nikkie Javier, 8th Fighter Wing logistics manager, enters a code to go into the Advanced Programs Office at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 16, 2024. Javier's exceptional coordination ensured the successful movement of $4.6M in critical assets for a last-minute special assignment airlift mission, earning her the title of the 8th FW’s ‘Pride of the Pack.’ (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)

