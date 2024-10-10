Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU Commanding Officer awards Marines in MAGTF Formation [Image 6 of 8]

    31st MEU Commanding Officer awards Marines in MAGTF Formation

    JAPAN

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Angel Diaz 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Chris Niedziocha, the commanding officer of 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, awards a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to Sgt. Franklin Crites, an infantry Marine with 31st MEU, during a formation on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 16, 2024. Crites was recognized for exceptional performance serving as the barracks manager. The 31st MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)

    Awards
    Formation
    Marines
    Recognition
    BLT 1/4

