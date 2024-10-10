31st MEU Commanding Officer awards Marines in MAGTF Formation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Chris Niedziocha, the commanding officer of 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit addresses the Marines during a formation on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 16, 2024. The formation was held to recognize Marines for their exceptional performance and hard work during Patrol 24.2. The 31st MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)