    USAG Okinawa participates in Naha Giant Tug-of-War official rope inspection [Image 2 of 2]

    USAG Okinawa participates in Naha Giant Tug-of-War official rope inspection

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    U.S. Army leaders and Japanese government officials hold a straw pulling rope during the Naha Giant Tug-of-War rope inspection at Naha Military Port, on Oct. 11, 2024. The Naha Giant Tug-of-War event is an annual event to pray for the prosperity of Okinawa and the good health of participants. The event attracts more than 280,000 spectators each year.

