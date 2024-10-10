USAG Okinawa participates in Naha Giant Tug-of-War official rope inspection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From Left, U.S. Army Col. Torrance Cleveland, 10th Support Group commander, Satoru Chinen, Naha City mayor, and Lt. Col. Rachel Bowers, U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa commander, make a straw rope during the Naha Giant Tug-of-War rope inspection at Naha Military Port, on Oct. 11, 2024. The Naha Giant Tug of War event is an annual event to pray for the prosperity of Okinawa and the good health of participants and attracts more than 280,000 spectators each year.