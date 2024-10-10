Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Joseph Ceballos administers a flu shot in the medical ward aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Oct. 16, 2024. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erica Higa)
This work, Makin Island Flu Shots [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Erica Higa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.