    Makin Island Flu Shots

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Erica Higa 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Joseph Ceballos administers a flu shot in the medical ward aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Oct. 16, 2024. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erica Higa)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 16:54
    Photo ID: 8701280
    VIRIN: 241016-N-OP825-1022
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 860.03 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Makin Island Flu Shots [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Erica Higa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

