Makin Island Flu Shots

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Nicholas Vinson, right, and Hospital Corpsman Seaman Joseiah Perez, fill syringes with the flu vaccine in the medical ward aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Oct. 16, 2024. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erica Higa)