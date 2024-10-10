Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Buchanan enhances Army Readiness in the Caribbean through SHARP Training [Image 2 of 2]

    Fort Buchanan enhances Army Readiness in the Caribbean through SHARP Training

    PUERTO RICO

    10.08.2024

    Photo by Jose Lopez 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Directors, supervisors, and other members of the installation workforce, participated in the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) face-to-face Annual Training on Oct. 8 at the command's headquarters to meet guidelines prescribed in Army Directive 2018-23 and Army Regulation 350-1.

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 16:48
    Photo ID: 8701271
    VIRIN: 100824-A-cc868-1004
    Resolution: 4320x2428
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: PR
    This work, Fort Buchanan enhances Army Readiness in the Caribbean through SHARP Training [Image 2 of 2], by Jose Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Buchanan enhances Army Readiness in the Caribbean through SHARP Training

