Fort Buchanan enhances Army Readiness in the Caribbean through SHARP Training

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- Directors, supervisors, and other members of the installation workforce, participated in the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) face-to-face Annual Training on Oct. 8 at the command's headquarters to meet guidelines prescribed in Army Directive 2018-23 and Army Regulation 350-1.



The garrison commander, Col. John D. Samples, led the training, and Adelina Reynoso Acosta, 81st Readiness Division Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, served as facilitator.

"Sexual harassment and sexual assault have no place in Fort Buchanan, no place in the U.S. Army," said Samples.



Samples and Reynoso Acosta conducted the training using the reference card, Graphic Training Aid number 19-11-001, produced by the SHARP Academy at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. The discussion covered 10 important concepts, including prevention, impacts on readiness, the bystander intervention process, definitions, alcohol and consent for sex, expedited transfers, and retaliation.



"The Army decided for leaders and supervisors, directors, to give this training to their staff because it's so important for leaders to be involved, to practice what they preach, to let the soldiers know, and their staff know that they will not tolerate any type of sexual harassment assault in the workplace, "said Reynoso Acosta.



Robert L. Perkins, Director of the Directorate of Human Resources, was one of the leaders participating in the training.



"SHARP is something that we must model in the workplace. As supervisors, we must be very aware of and situational aware of any activities with our employees, customers, and even family members if that comes around. Treating each other with dignity and respect, and always remaining professional," said Perkins.



At the end of the training, Samples emphasized the importance of applying the concepts reviewed.



"This training is not about checking the block or signing an attendance roster. This is about living up to the Army values and our oath of service," said Samples.



The U.S. Army SHAPR program is an integrated, proactive effort by the Army to end sexual harassment and sexual assault within its ranks. It includes specially educated and trained staff at multiple levels within the Army structure and promotes cultural change across the Army, with a vision toward a culture of discipline and respect in which Soldiers intervene in sexual harassment and sexual assault to protect one another.



By conducting the SHARP training, Fort Buchanan enhances units' readiness through the prevention of sexual assault, sexual harassment, and associated retaliatory behaviors while providing comprehensive response capabilities.

For more information about the SHARP program at Fort Buchanan, service members and civilians can call 787-707-3518 or 787-719-1402.



With an annual investment in the local economy of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a readiness enhancement platform and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any place at any time.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.08.2024 Date Posted: 10.16.2024 16:48 Story ID: 483276 Location: PR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Buchanan enhances Army Readiness in the Caribbean through SHARP Training, by Carlos Cuebas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.