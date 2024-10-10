Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate Change of Command Ceremony

    MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Li Zhang 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate

    240913_N_FC968_1005
    Mountain View, California – September 13, 2024 – Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Golden Gate hosted the change of command ceremony at Moffett Federal Airfield to commemorate new leadership. NTAG Golden Gate all hands joined the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Li Zhang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 16:28
    Photo ID: 8701230
    VIRIN: 240913-N-FC968-9366
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 25.87 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Li Zhang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate Change of Command Ceremony
    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate Change of Command Ceremony
    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate Change of Command Ceremony
    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate Change of Command Ceremony
    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Recruiting Command
    US Navy
    Change of Cammand
    Recruitor
    NTAG Golden Gate

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download