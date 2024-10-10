Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate Change of Command Ceremony

    MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Li Zhang 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate

    240913_N_FC968_1001
    Mountain View, California – September 13, 2024 – Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Golden Gate hosted the change of command ceremony at Moffett Federal Airfield to commemorate new leadership. CDR Michael Molloy, Commanding Officer of NTAG Golden Gate, aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Li Zhang)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 16:28
    Photo ID: 8701224
    VIRIN: 240913-N-FC968-9140
    Resolution: 5934x3956
    Size: 10.82 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Li Zhang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Recruiting Command
    US Navy
    Change of Command
    Recruitor
    NTAG Golden Gate

