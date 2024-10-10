240913_N_FC968_1001
Mountain View, California – September 13, 2024 – Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Golden Gate hosted the change of command ceremony at Moffett Federal Airfield to commemorate new leadership. CDR Michael Molloy, Commanding Officer of NTAG Golden Gate, aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Li Zhang)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2024 16:28
|Photo ID:
|8701224
|VIRIN:
|240913-N-FC968-9140
|Resolution:
|5934x3956
|Size:
|10.82 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Li Zhang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.