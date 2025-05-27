Yuma to celebrate Army’s 250th Birthday with free public event

Photo By Mark Schauer | U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) participates in multiple public events in Yuma...... read more read more Photo By Mark Schauer | U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) participates in multiple public events in Yuma throughout the year, such as the Yuma Air Show seen here. On Saturday, June 14, 2025, the Colorado River State Historic Park, the grounds of which were an Army Quartermaster Depot from 1869 to 1884, will host a free public event from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and YPG will be there. The Colorado River State Historic Park is located at 201 N. 4th Avenue in Yuma. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) isn’t the only place in Yuma celebrating the Army’s 250th birthday this year.



The Colorado River State Historic Park, the grounds of which were an Army Quartermaster Depot from 1869 to 1884, will host a free public event on Sat., June 14, and YPG will be there.



The celebration, in planning for more than six months, was spearheaded by park director Tammy Snook with the support of the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area that oversees the facility.



“I wasn’t surprised, but I have to say I was delighted,” said YPG Commander Col. John Nelson. “We have an opportunity to engage with the community and show what we do at YPG. Because our workforce lives in Yuma, they will be part of the community that comes out to the event and show their families what they do every day to support the national defense.”



From the opening ceremony at 9 a.m. to the end of the event at 1p.m., visitors will be able to get up close and personal with the gear used and tested by the elite Soldiers of the Airborne Test Force, see equipment tested at YPG like the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle and Armored Mult-Purpose Vehicle, as well as a Bradley Fighting Vehicle and M119 howitzer. Young folks interested in a military career will have the opportunity to talk to several of Yuma's Army recruiters, who will be on hand after the opening ceremony in which Nelson will swear in a group of newly enlisted Army recruits.



“Celebrating the 250th anniversary at the Colorado River State Historic Park is another opportunity to remind the folks in Yuma that the Army has been here a long time and will be here for the next 100 years,” said YPG Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Millare. “Telling the story to make sure the community knows who we are is very important to us.”



The opening ceremony is also expected to feature Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls reading a City of Yuma Proclamation honoring the Army’s semiquincentennial. There will be free hot dogs and sodas for eventgoers, along with a traditional Army birthday cake that is scheduled to be cut by at 11 a.m.



Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot will have several vintage Army vehicles on display and multiple other exhibitors will be present for the fun.



“It goes to show you why Yuma was recently awarded the title of Great American Defense Community,” said Nelson. “There is a long history of support for this installation.”



The Colorado River State Historic Park is located at 201 N. 4th Avenue in Yuma.