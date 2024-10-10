Rear Admiral Andros visit to NMCB 1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sep. 26, 2024) Rear Adm. Brad Andros, commander, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, center, speaks with Utilitiesman 1st Class Jessica Mills, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, during his visit to Camp Mitchell onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, Sep. 26, 2024. NMCB 1, assigned to the 22nd Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean Rinner)