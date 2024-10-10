Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rear Admiral Andros visit to NMCB 1 [Image 2 of 3]

    Rear Admiral Andros visit to NMCB 1

    SPAIN

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sean P Rinner 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sep. 26, 2024) Rear Adm. Brad Andros, commander, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, right, speaks with Equipment Operator 1st Class Ian King, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, during his visit to Camp Mitchell onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, Sep. 26, 2024. NMCB 1, assigned to the 22nd Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean Rinner)

    This work, Rear Admiral Andros visit to NMCB 1 [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Sean P Rinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Seabees
    NECC
    NMCB 1
    22NCR
    CTF 68
    RH019

