Hurricane recovery commander and USACE CSM speak with NC governor at care facility

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Wilmington District Commander Col. Brad Morgan (right) and USACE Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Galick speak with North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper during a visit to the community care station in Swannanoa, North Carolina, Oct. 15, 2024



The center, which is operated by Buncombe County, provides essential services such as showers, laundry facilities, free wifi, along with additional resources aimed at supporting residents who were affected by Hurricane Helene.



USACE local government liaisons advised county, federal and corporate agencies on availability of USACE resources during the set up of the facility. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)