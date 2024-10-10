Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wilmington District public affairs chief speaks with NC governor at care facility

    Wilmington District public affairs chief speaks with NC governor at care facility

    SWANNANOA, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2024

    Photo by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper (left) speaks with Dave Connolly, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers public affairs chief during a visit to the community care station in Swannanoa, North Carolina, Oct. 15, 2024

    The center, which is operated by Buncombe County, provides essential services such as showers, laundry facilities, free wifi, along with additional resources aimed at supporting residents who were affected by Hurricane Helene.

    USACE local government liaisons advised county, federal and corporate agencies on availability of USACE resources during the set up of the facility. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024
    Location: SWANNANOA, NORTH CAROLINA, US
