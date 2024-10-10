Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct Sea and Anchor during Sama Sama 2024 in Subic, Philippines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241012-N-CV021-1046 SUBIC, PHILIPPINES (Oct. 12, 2024) U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist Seaman Joseph Steedman, from Kingsport, Tennessee, left, and Logistics Specialist 1st Class Keanu Clark, from Homestead, Florida, reattach safety lines during a sea and anchor detail aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in Subic, Philippines, as part of Sama Sama 2024, Oct. 12, 2024. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and the United States with participants from Australia, Canada, France and Japan, designed to promote regional security, cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)