    Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct Sea and Anchor during Sama Sama 2024 in Subic, Philippines [Image 2 of 5]

    Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct Sea and Anchor during Sama Sama 2024 in Subic, Philippines

    SUBIC, PHILIPPINES

    10.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    241012-N-CV021-1004 SUBIC, PHILIPPINES (Oct. 12, 2024) U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist Seaman Joseph Steedman, from Kingsport, Tennessee, helps detach the brow aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) during a sea and anchor detail in Subic, Philippines, as part of Sama Sama 2024, Oct. 12, 2024. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and the United States with participants from Australia, Canada, France and Japan, designed to promote regional security, cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    This work, Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct Sea and Anchor during Sama Sama 2024 in Subic, Philippines [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    US Navy
    US Sailors
    USS Howard
    Command 7th Fleet
    Sama Sama 2024

