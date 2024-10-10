Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Retail Services Specialist Conducts Inventory in the Ship Store [Image 5 of 5]

    A Retail Services Specialist Conducts Inventory in the Ship Store

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.14.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Rocio Zavala-Ramirez 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    241015-N-SB412-1003 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 15, 2024) Retail Specialist Seaman Marilla Cabrera, a native of Elgin, Texas, conducts inventory in the ship store aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Rocio Zavala-Ramirez)

    This work, A Retail Services Specialist Conducts Inventory in the Ship Store [Image 5 of 5], by SA Rocio Zavala-Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

