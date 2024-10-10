Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aviation Ordnanceman Performs Maintenance on a Weapons Elevator [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Aviation Ordnanceman Performs Maintenance on a Weapons Elevator

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Analice Baker 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    241015-N-DP708-1072 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 15, 2024) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Jaylen Estrada, a native of Riverside, California, performs maintenance on a weapons elevator aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Analice Baker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2024
    Date Posted: 10.15.2024 23:19
    Photo ID: 8699800
    VIRIN: 241015-N-DP708-1072
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviation Ordnanceman Performs Maintenance on a Weapons Elevator [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Analice Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Aviation Ordnanceman performs maintenance on a Weapons Elevator
    An Aviation Ordnanceman Performs Maintenance on a Weapons Elevator
    Aviation Ordnanceman Performs Maintenance on a Weapons Elevator
    Sailors Perform Maintenance on a Weapons Elevator
    A Retail Services Specialist Conducts Inventory in the Ship Store

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Operations
    Aviation Ordnanceman
    CVN 70
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download