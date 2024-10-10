Erick A. Ocasio Director, Program Policy Introducea the panel for NATO Convergence in Contact Transforming Landpower at at Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., Oct. 15, 2024. This year's AUSA Annual Meeting and Expostition theme, "Transforming for a Complex World" focusing on Army modernization and restructuring efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Leonard
Fitzgerald)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2024 17:48
|Photo ID:
|8699438
|VIRIN:
|241015-A-BI463-1003
|Resolution:
|3794x2870
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 AUSA Contemporary Military Forum Nato Convergence in Contact Transformation Landpower [Image 11 of 11], by Leonard Fitzgerald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.