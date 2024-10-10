Carderock Hosts Small Business Industry Day and Navy Small Business Symposium with Capital Tech Bridge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division hosts a Small Business Symposium, facilitated by the Navy's Capital Tech Bridge and the Pike District Partnership, at the North Bethesda Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, Oct. 10, 2024. The intent of Carderock's Annual Industry Day is to share technical information with industry, so they have a better understanding of the Navy's mission needs. This approach augments the ecosystem of technically available small business concerns that can compete for Navy contracts. (U.S Navy Photo by Ian McConnaughey)