Photo By Ian McConnaughey | Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division hosts a Small Business Symposium, facilitated by the Navy's Capital Tech Bridge and the Pike District Partnership, at the North Bethesda Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, Oct. 10, 2024. The intent of Carderock's Annual Industry Day is to share technical information with industry, so they have a better understanding of the Navy's mission needs. This approach augments the ecosystem of technically available small business concerns that can compete for Navy contracts. (U.S Navy Photo by Ian McConnaughey)

Carderock Hosts Small Business Industry Day and Navy Small Business Symposium with Capital Tech Bridge



By NSWC Carderock Division Public Affairs



WEST BETHESDA, Md. – Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division hosted its annual Industry Day virtually on Oct. 9, 2024. This was followed by the in-person Navy Small Business Symposium, facilitated by the NavalX Capital Tech Bridge and the Pike District Partnership, at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel and Conference Center on Oct. 10.



Industry Day provided a virtual platform for Carderock’s technical experts to connect with industry members and showcase Carderock’s mission, focus areas, and technical capabilities. The goal was to expand the pool of small business partners to foster innovation between the Navy and the private sector.



Carlos Duran, Carderock’s Deputy of Small Business Programs, facilitated the virtual program in collaboration with the Capital Tech Bridge. Duran was also the 2024 recipient of Naval Sea Systems Command's Excellence Award in Small Business.



“The intent of Carderock’s Annual Industry Day is to share technical information with industry, so they have a better understanding of our mission and needs. This approach augments the ecosystem of technically available small business concerns that can compete for our contracts,” said Duran.



The Navy Small Business Symposium, coordinated by Capital Tech Bridge, offered an in-person forum for small businesses to connect with the Navy, specifically Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR), and Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR). The Department of the Navy Office of Small Business Programs (OSBP) provided information for participants explaining how to do business with the Navy. Presenters included Maryland APEX Accelerators and Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC).



The Department of the Navy Office of Small Business Programs is "bringing more players to the field," by inclusion of new businesses from atypical sources through its Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs.



"Annually the Navy includes 21% of businesses [that] are owned by socially or economically disadvantaged persons and 41% of the businesses that participate in SBIR and STTR programs are new to the program and to the Navy. The Navy is responsible for 50% of all transitions to the commercialization phase out of the entire DoD,” said Susie Drummond, Naval Sea Systems Command SBIR/STTR Outreach.



Capital Tech Bridge facilitated the event and continues to seek new venues to provide these connecting opportunities. This effort has expanded since the July announcement of a Partnership Intermediary Agreement between Carderock and the Pike District Partnership.



Increased local economic development is a shared goal of Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division, Capital Tech Bridge and the Pike District Partnership. By creating a welcoming business environment and new avenues for collaboration, the hope is for Montgomery County to remain a strong economic base that will support the Navy and Marine Corps mission for years to come.



Eugene Cornelius, Director of Pike District Partnership, shared the objective of the partnership.



"We are the advocate for economic development here in the North Bethesda area. One of the things that we have learned when it comes to small businesses and government contracting is that a lot of those in this city and [at this symposium] will need technical assistance...We're learning as we go and we are providing information that we think is valuable to [them] as we go," said Cornelius.



The symposium also provided opportunities to network, share ideas and challenges, and connect directly with technical experts during the “Ask Me Anything” panel. The panel included Lauren Hanyok, Carderock's Capital Tech Bridge director, Eugene Cornelius, Director of Pike District Partnership, and Susie Drummond, Naval Sea Systems Command SBIR/STTR Outreach, who provided keen insight into new applications, emerging technologies and ways to leverage existing capabilities.



Hanyok provides the logistical glue and serves as a facilitator for connecting efforts like the Navy's Small Business Symposium. In her role at Capital Tech Bridge, she also understands the value of creating Partnering Intermediary Agreements with organizations like the Pike District Partnership and Navy labs under Carderock.



“All Navy labs have the ability to enter into Partner Intermediary Agreements with non-profits like the Pike District Partnership. They have access to county resources to help Capital Tech Bridge host its events outside of the Carderock fence line so that we can reach a bigger audience with less barriers to entry," said Hanyok.



"Not a lot of people in Montgomery County know what Carderock is, so partnering with a hyper-local PIA helps us better engage with the community and learn that a Navy organization is right in their backyard with not only small business opportunities, but a fantastic STEM program and there are job opportunities in all fields."



By fostering innovation and technological advancement, the Capital Tech Bridge aims to strengthen this partnership to driving progress that benefits both the Navy and the region. The Capital Tech Bridge encompasses a vibrant innovation ecosystem for the Navy and Marine Corps, partnering with naval warfare centers and national labs to solve complex problems for Sailors and Marines.



For more information on the Capital Tech Bridge or upcoming events by the Capital Tech Bridge, please contact Lauren “Tink” Hanyok at lauren.w.hanyok.civ@us.navy.mil