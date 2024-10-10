104th Fighter Wing completes F-15 static display

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 104th Fighter Wing recently completed the static display for F-15C 77-104, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Massachusetts. By completing the static display, the 104FW ensures the preservation and legacy of the F15 at the Wing as we prepare for conversion to the F35.

(U.S Air National Guard Photos by Jay Hewitt)