    104th Fighter Wing completes F-15 static display [Image 2 of 4]

    104th Fighter Wing completes F-15 static display

    WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Photo by Jerry Hewitt 

    104th Fighter Wing

    The 104th Fighter Wing recently completed the static display for F-15C 77-104, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Massachusetts. By completing the static display, the 104FW ensures the preservation and legacy of the F15 at the Wing as we prepare for conversion to the F35.
    (U.S Air National Guard Photos by Jay Hewitt)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 10.15.2024 13:09
    Photo ID: 8698568
    VIRIN: 241014-Z-DY432-1014
    Resolution: 1000x714
    Size: 232.15 KB
    Location: WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    This work, 104th Fighter Wing completes F-15 static display [Image 4 of 4], by Jerry Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Massachusetts
    ANG
    Air Force
    USAF
    104th Fighter Wing

